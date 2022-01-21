New Report Says WWE Star ‘On The Way Out’ of NXT After Dusty Cup

A new report has indicated that a WWE NXT star might be on the way out of NXT and onto the roster of Raw or SmackDown, and if true it would be a big get for either brand. Bryan Alvarez mentioned on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live that Raquel Gonzalez is “on her way out” of NXT, but has been kept around because NXT needed to fill out the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, which starts in February (via CageSide Seats). After that is over, it seems we very well might see her exit NXT and head over to the red or blue brand.

While she seems slated for the Dusty Cup tournament, she hasn’t actually been announced officially for it yet. Gonzalez has been waiting for her chance to get a shot at Mandy Rose’s NXT Championship after Rose emerged victorious during the most recent Triple Threat match. After that match, Cora Jade asked Gonzalez if she would want to team up to enter the Dusty Cup, but Gonzalez turned her down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jade is determined though, and so we’ve seen her continue to work on Gonzalez in the hopes they’ll become a tag team for the tournament. Gonzalez likes Jade but is still fixated on the NXT Championship. Jade might just be wearing her down though, and she’s been reminding Gonzalez of the tournament and how good they would be as a tag team backstage and on social media.

If this is Gonzalez’s last run in NXT, it will be interesting to see where she goes next. Both Raw and SmackDown could use another addition to the Women’s Division, and someone with Raquel’s power and strength could be paired with a number of interesting opponents. Over on Raw, she would instantly make for a great opponent to Rhea Ripley, though she could also throw down with Nikki A.S.H., Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, and Becky Lynch.

Over on SmackDown Gonzalez would have Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Aliyah, and Natalya to work against. Both offer quite a few options, though at the moment SmackDown might be the best landing spot. Banks is out with an injury, and then even when she returns, the roster could use a jump to freshen things up and give Banks, Shotzi, and Flair some fresh competition. Natalya, Aliyah, Deville, and Naomi are still in the midst of their feuds.

Where do you want to see Gonzalez go? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!