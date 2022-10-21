New Report Addresses Possibility of CM Punk Returning to WWE

AEW fans noticed that some names associated with the All Out brawl have started being mentioned again on Dynamite, namely The Elite, while Ace Steel was let go from the company earlier this week. The big question mark that remains though is how AEW will handle CM Punk, but a new report from the Wrestling Observer says that AEW and CM Punk are in talks about a potential buyout of his contract. Another report from Fightful Select then threw in some additional intrigue and addressed the possibility of a return to WWE for Punk under Triple H's new team.

Regarding the initial report about Punk's buyout, a non-compete clause is possibly the holdup on getting it done. Other wrestlers who asked out of their deals were told they could sit out with an extended non-compete with the ability to still work with independent promotions.

While some may hope for some sort of agreement that would allow Punk and AEW to patch things up, sources around Punk are saying that "realistically he can't expect to be back". There are also numerous AEW talents who aren't interested in working in a locker room that he's a part of again unless huge aments are made for how all this made AEW look. Many are operating under the assumption that he won't be around again.

As for returning to WWE, Fightful's sources didn't comment in an official capacity but did say that while they didn't think Vince McMahon would have brought Punk back in, Triple H isn't of the same mindset. The line of thinking presented is that under the right situation, right money, and right creative, the door is open for "anything within reason."

One person added "Triple H wants to be a success and make compelling programming more than anything. CM Punk back in WWE is compelling programming, but I can't see it being a full-time deal like what he has in AEW, because of exactly what happened in AEW. That's even if he has interest. If he gets a buyout he may not need to work again."

Nothing official has been revealed from AEW or Punk's side of things, but we will keep you posted if that changes.