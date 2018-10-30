Nikki Bella ‘Not Interested’ in Dating in Wake of John Cena Split

The saga that was Nikki Bella and John Cena‘s breakup is still making headlines after the couple’s springtime split. The Internet is littered with theories that they’re back together, but Nikki Bella says she’s not ready to date anyone, including Cena.

Ahead of her Evolution match with Ronda Rousey, Bella spoke with PEOPLE and discussed the conversation that everyone wants to have: Are you dating?

“It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, ‘When are you having kids?’ and it’s like, ‘I just got married.’ I feel like it’s the same thing. When you become single, it’s like, ‘Oh, are you dating?!’ ” she told PEOPLE. “Honestly, I’m so not interested. I’m just not ready yet.”

Needless to say, their Cena and Bella’s breakup was very public and even subject to scrutiny. Many felt the timing of their split too closely correlated with a new season of Total Bellas and the couple attempted to juice ratings by ending their relationship. That theory is subjective, to say the least, but both Nikki and Brie Bella have maintained the split was genuine.

As to the future of her love life the 34-year old Bella doesn’t seem to be taking callers.

“I’m trying to heal, and I’m not healed yet,” she said.

Brie did interject with a small plug for Total Bellas.

“I did set her up on a blind date,” she teased as Nikki shot her a look. “You’ll see it on Total Bellas, but I got in a lot of trouble.”

Bella has kept this apathetic position on romance as she shared a similar sentiment in a September interview with ET. Per Bella, the idea of self-improvement is more attractive than finding soul mate at the moment.

I just feel like I’m at that age where I’m discovering who I really am and what I want out of life and just, like, independence,” she said. “Is it scary and you do have these moments of like, ‘What am I doing?’ — and fear. I just kind of am liking the challenge,” she said.

Bella made her return WWE action shortly after SummerSlam, but on top of returning to her in-ring glory, Bella wants to make it as a self-starter.

“I’m really enjoying being an entrepreneur [and] I’m very excited for my comeback at WWE,” Nikki said of her return to wrestling, which is currently being shown on season eight of Total Divas. “I just have this goal in my head of what I want to conquer as an independent woman and I’m going to get there.”

With so many ambitions, Bella’s reasons that she’s better off single so she can devote all of her energy to grow as a person.

“You’re better in a relationship when you fully have that self-love and love yourself and know who you are because then you’re just so confident in that relationship,” she said.