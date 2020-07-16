Billy Corgan Addresses the Future of the National Wrestling Alliance

✖

Billy Corgan, owner and promoter of the National Wrestling Alliance, took to Instagram on Thursday to address the rumors that the NWA was shutting down following the departure of vice president Dava Lagana. Corgan shot down the idea that the company was folding, writing, "A quick note about the National Wrestling Alliance, which I fought for, and won ownership of a few years back. We are NOT shutting down. So please disregard any and all rumor to effect. The @NWA is not and will not be for sale, and those talent who are under contract remain under contract for a reason: which is that we at the NWA are trying to figure out a way to provide our great fans with wrestling content in a very, very tough environment.

"And, most importantly," he continued, "keep our talent safe and the standard of production you’ve come to expect from us at a high level. Anything less, in my opinion, is unacceptable. So yes, appreciate the interest, appreciate the chatter, but don’t appreciate the unsourced rumors and speculation."

Corgan bought the names, rights, championship belts and trademarks to the NWA back in May 2017, and launched a new show — NWA Power — out of the GPB Studios in Atlanta Georgia in October 2018. Since then 21 episodes have been produced along with other series like The Circle Squared and Carnyland and with two pay-per-views — Into The Fire and Hard Times. A third event, The Crockett Cup 2020, was originally going to take place on April 19 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of now the NWA's current champions include NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis (who is up to 900 days across two reigns with the title), NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, NWA Wolrd Tag Team Champions James Storm and Eli Drake and NWA National Champion Aron Stevens. The NWA World Television Championship is currently vacant as former champ Zicky Dice was released by the company.

The NWA released a statement regarding Lagana's resignation on June 19 after accusations of sexual misconduct made their way online.

"Pursuant to allegations made by pro wrestler Liz Savage on her Twitter account, 6/18/2020, NWA VP David Lagana has resigned his position, effective immediately," the statement read. "As well all production of NWA content is temporarily halted, pending a restructuring of executive management positions.

