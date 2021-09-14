NXT 2.0: What to Expect from Tonight’s New NXT

Tonight is the much-anticipated launch of NXT 2.0, a refresh of the brand that used to be developmental but then turned into a true brand of its own. After TakeOver 36 the future of the brand became a bit murky due to various reports of shifts in direction in regards to who WWE wants to see in NXT and who they are looking to sign in the future, and several releases also affected NXT stars. Now tonight is the time where this new era begins, and we’ve got a rundown of everything you can expect from the big episode and what you won’t see.

The biggest match of the night is unquestionably the former No. 1 Contenders match that has become a match for the NXT Championship after Samoa Joe had to relinquish his title because of injury. The match includes Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, LA Knight, and Kyle O’Reilly, and the Fatal 4-Way will decide the new Champion.

As for who wins, if the recent reports of a younger direction and a pivot away from what’s come before are to be believed, odds would be in LA Knight and Kyle O’Reilly’s favor, though Dunne just re-signed with NXT, so perhaps it will end up being him. That said, another Ciampa run would be epic.

There was supposed to be a Championship match between NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Franky Monet that was announced last week, but that has been postponed for unannounced reasons, though we’re sure there will be some kayfabe story reason on the show tonight.

There’s also the just-announced Tag Match between Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter and Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Dolin and Jayne have recently teamed with Mandy Rose to form some sort of new faction, though we don’t know their name just yet. Maybe we’ll get that tonight.

One of the biggest events of the night is the wedding between Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, aka InDex, and it should be immensely entertaining. We previously saw the bachelorette and bachelor parties last week, but now it’s time for the wedding itself, and we’ll have to see if they end up living happier ever after.

We will also see the Creed Brothers (of the Diamond Mine) in action against an undisclosed opponent, and Hit Row’s B-Fab will be making her in-ring debut tonight. We are also scheduled to see Ridge Holland in a match, but his opponent hasn’t been revealed either.

You can find the official description for tonight’s NXT below.

“Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, LA Knight and Kyle O’Reilly to battle for NXT Championship,Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis head to the altar for InDex wedding and so much more. Don’t miss the arrival of NXT 2.0, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

You can catch NXT live on USA Network at 8 PM EST.

What do you want to see most from NXT 2.0?