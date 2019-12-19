NXT’s Adam Cole Retains NXT Championship vs Finn Balor

NXT kicked off with an epic match tonight, as the white-hot Finn Balor reaped the benefits of winning the challengers match last week and took on NXT Champion Adam Cole for the title. Both have been on big-time runs, and Balor overcame Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa for the chance to take on Cole. Only one could walk away tonight as the NXT Champion, and by the end of the match, that person with the gold was none other than Adam Cole.

Balor had the advantage early, keeping Cole from utilizing his speed, but eventually, Cole was able to mount some counters, grounding Balor and hitting him in his knee at one point, turning the tide.

The two would trade more near falls, ending up with Balor on the outside and Cole breaking the count to keep the match going, but an attack on Finn ended up leaving Cole on the sprawled out on the floor. Cole would hit Balor for a near fall once more after getting in the ring, but Balor kicked out again.

Cole would set up for a finisher but Balor clotheslined him and gained the momentum. The Prince hit his signature and then set Cole up again, but that’s when Johnny Gargano stormed the ring, paving the way for Cole to hit a dirty blow and take the victory.

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Finn Balor

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs Rhea Ripley

