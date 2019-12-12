NXT and AEW Dynamite Tie in Viewership for Their Dec. 11 Episodes

Even though AEW Dynamite came away with a higher rating than NXT in the 18-49 key demographic, the two shows wound up with the exact same average viewership number for their respective Dec. 11 episodes — 778,000 viewers. This marks the third time since the show launched on Oct. 2 that Dynamite hasn’t brought in more viewers on TNT compared to NXT on USA, and it could be a good sign for WWE’s Black and Gold brand given that this episode had no Raw/SmackDown stars appearing and wasn’t coming off of a major pay-per-view weekend. Both shows will have a new episode air on Dec. 18, then return to their normal schedules on Jan. 1.

This week’s NXT saw Angel Garza capture the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, Dakota Kai violently beat Mia Yim and Finn Balor earn an NXT Championship match by beating both Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa. Meanwhile on Dynamite Jon Moxley set the record for quickest victory in company history, the Butcher and Blade win their debut tag match, Big Swole win her Dynamite debut, and The Young Bucks topple Santana & Ortiz in a Texas Street Fight.

