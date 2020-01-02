Full List of NXT Year-End Award Winners for 2019

2019 has been a banner year for NXT, and it’s got a crazy amount of momentum going into 2020. That said, before moving full-on into the new year there are some awards to hand out for the year that was, and on tonight’s NXT the votes were counted and a few stars ended up taking home the coveted honors. Up for grabs tonight are awards like Male and Female Competitor of the Year, Breakout Star of the Year, TakeOver of the Year, and more, and you can check out all the winners right here in one handy dandy place.

We’re updating the list as awards are revealed, so keep checking back throughout the night! Here’s the full rundown of awards and winners if they’ve been shown.

Overall Competitor of the Year – Winner: Adam Cole

Male Competitor of the Year – Winner: Adam Cole

Female Competitor of the Year – Winner: Shayna Baszler

Tag Team of the Year – Winners: Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly)

Breakout Star of the Year – Winner: Keith Lee

Future Star of the Year – Winner: Dakota Kai

Match of the Year – Winner: 2 Out of 3 Falls Adam Cole Vs. Johnny Gargano

Rivalry of the Year – Winners: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

TakeOver of the Year – Winner: WarGames

You can find the official description of tonight’s NXT below.

“On the first NXT of the decade, take a look back at 2019 as the NXT Year-End Awards are presented. Who will be named the Overall Competitor of the Year? What was NXT’s Match of the Year? Plus, the teams entering this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be revealed. Don’t miss a special New Year’s Day edition of NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!”

