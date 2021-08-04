NXT's Dakota Kai Explains Why She Betrayed Raquel Gonzalez

✖

Dakota Kai delivered a major shock to the NXT Universe last week when she turned on her best friend Raquel Gonzalez, delivering a huge kick to the face and holding her title up. She started out by explaining that 18 months ago she needed some muscle and that's when she found Raquel Gonzalez, who was still in the shadows. "If it wasn't for me, Raquel Gonzalez would still be nothing," Kai said. She said it started out simple, and that she was supposed to stand behind her, protect her, and be there when she needed her, but then she became a star in her own right, and Kai was okay with that, but also added "everyone knew who the number 1 was."

Then Stand and Deliver, the biggest TakeOver of all time happened, and Kai was pissed that Io Shirai chose Gonzalez to face for the title, and saw that as disrespect. She still helped Gonzalez win that title, but also said it should have been her holding a title next to Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Still, and she wanted was gold of her own. That's why she wanted Gonzalez to help her reclaim the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, but according to Kai, Gonzalez never put her 100% into anything after she won the NXT Championship.

They would end up losing to Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, and after that, she knew it was time to get rid of the stigma that had started to take hold. Kai said she had become Raquel's sidekick, and she is no one's sidekick.

She said the funniest part is that Raquel didn't even see it coming and that she was so caught up in her own world to notice that someone was about to kick her lights out. Raquel asked who is next, and Kai said "how about me. I brought you into this world, and I'm going to be the one to take you out of it."

Now it will be the former friends trying to take each other down, and we'll have to wait and see when the big match ends up going down. It's going to be a great rivalry though, and we can't wait to see how it all plays out.

What did you think of Kai's comments? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!