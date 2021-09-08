NXT's Io Shirai and Zoey Stark Retain Women's Tag Team Titles

✖

Tonight the NXT Women's Championships were on the line as Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark took on Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, and early on Stark seemed a little surprised by the sheer athleticism and evasion abilities of Catanzaro. She would then tag Shirai in then it was Shirai showing off her abilities with a bit of a taunt at the end. Shirai then decided not to tag Stark, saying she didn't need help, but then Carter and Catanzaro made her pay for that oversight a bit until Shirai hit a huge move, planting Catanzaro's face into the mat.

Then Stark tagged herself in, and she gained control for her team, grounding Catanzaro and slowing down the match, but an impressive aerial tag from Catanzaro gave Carter the hot tag, and she came in with a flurry. Carter dropkicked Shirai and then splashed Stark, and then she planted Stark face-first to the mat. A roundhouse to Carter's jaw changed the momentum, and then Shirai knocked her down and set herself up for a Missile Dropkick, but Carter kicked out of the pin.

Catanzaro attempted to run a little interference, but Shirai dodged her attack. Shirai went for another pin but Carter kicked out, though Shirai transitioned into a Crossface. Carter looked in bad shape in the center of the ring, but Shirai let her go. Shirai whipped her into the ropes and into a clothesline, talking trash the entire time.

Shirai kept punching Carter and threw Carter into the ropes again, but Carter evaded and sent her into Catanzaro, and then she went for a pin after a Moonsault but Shirai kicked out. Then they continued to work as a team, but Shirai got free and hit Carter with elbows and sent her flying into their corner.

Shirai tagged in but she and Shirai got into an argument, and then Stark kept Carter grounded. Stark then accidentally sent Carter into Shirai, and Carter capitalized, teaming with Catanzaro and hitting their signature finisher, but Shirai saved the match with a dropkick, and then Stark hit a huge knee to the face and set Shirai up for a splash to get the win and retain their titles.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below:

"It's a special Tag Team Title Tuesday night as NXT Tag Team Champions MSK offer a title opportunity to the dangerous Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter challenge NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Io Shirai & Zoey Stark and so much more. Don't miss all the action of NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's what is on deck for tonight's NXT:

Tag Team Championships Match: MSK (C) vs Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Women's Tag Team Championships Match: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (C) vs Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter

Ember Moon vs Kay Lee Ray

Carmelo Hayes vs Santos Escobar

Mei Ying NXT in-ring debut

Julius & Brutus Creed (The Diamond Mine) debut

Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell's Bachelor and Bachelorette parties

