NXT Champion Karrion Kross Accepts Finn Balor's Rematch Challenge

Tonight's NXT kicked off with a non-title match between NXT Champion Karrion Kross and The Way's Austin Theory, and unfortunately, it brought an end to The Way's recent winning streak. After Theory (with some help from Johnny Gargano) looked to have the upper hand, Kross came back with a vengeance, and made sure to not only defeat Theory but make an example of him in front of Gargano. Gargano took Theory backstage but when the camera flashed back to Kross we saw Finn Balor standing behind him, and luckily for fans, the exchange means we're getting a rematch.

Kross looked behind him to find Balor, who made his intent clear. Balor said, "I don't wait in lines, I want my rematch." Kross was all too happy to oblige and revealed he wanted the match just as much as Balor did.

"I want it as bad as you do," Kross said. "Let's do this." Balor smiled and said, "Done".

And now it's settled. As for when, the most likely place for it to happen is at NXT In Your House, as this is very much a pay-per-view scale match. Of course, it could take place on a regular episode of NXT, but we imagine there's plenty to keep both occupied until they can take each other on when the show hits on June 13th.

The last match between the two was exceptional and featured quite a bit of ring psychology on Balor's part, and he almost had the win. Kross was able to overcome Balor though and take the Championship, and now Balor will get his chance to reclaim the title.

Here's the full card for tonight's NXT:

NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs Austin Theory

NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs Mercedes Martinez

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida vs Santos Escobar

Killian Dain vs Alexander Wolfe

NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs Breezango

