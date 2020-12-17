NXT's Kyle O'Reilly Wins Chance to Challenge Finn Balor at New Year's Evil

✖

Tonight Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne followed up their crazy battle at TakeOver WarGames between Undisputed ERA and Team McAfee with a one on one affair to decide who got the chance to challenge Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at New Year's Evil, and if you were expecting a technical showcase, you got it. Both stars dished out a myriad of counters, transitions, submissions, and brutal offense throughout the match, and both stars looked worn down about midway through. Dunne's mouthguard even got knocked out of his mouth courtesy of a running knee from O'Reilly.

Dunne went for his mouthguard but O'Reilly stepped on his hand before he could grab it. Dunne locked in another submission, but O'Reilly countered, though Dunne would keep his fingers locked until O'Reilly managed to kick Dunne off.

Dunne then stepped on O'Reilly's fingers and then delivered a kick to the face, but after going for a Bitter End O'Reilly countered once more and hit a DDT from the ring apron to the floor.

After a knee to the back of Dunne's head, O'Reilly went for the pin and got the win, and he will be heading to take on Balor at New Year's Evil.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

Will Kyle O'Reilly or Pete Dunne win the right to challenge NXT Champion Finn Bálor at NXT New Year's Evil? Find out this Wednesday night on NXT! Additionally, the destructive Karrion Kross will return to in-ring action for the first time in four months, while Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm will renew their rivalry, and Leon Ruff will team with Kushida to battle NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory. Catch it all Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the full card:

Kyle O'Reilly vs Pete Dunne

Karrion Kross Returns

Rhea Ripley vs Toni Storm

Leon Ruff and Kushida vs Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory

