NXT TakeOver 25: Adam Cole Wins the NXT Championship

NXT TakeOver XXV ended in shocking fashion on Saturday night, as the Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole defeated Johnny Gargano to become the new NXT Champion.

Late in the bout Cole attempted his Last Shot finisher, but Gargano passed out on his knees before Cole could nail the strike. Instead, Cole nailed a Panama Sunrise from the second rope, then hit the champion with the Last Shot to score the pin.

Gargano originally won the vacated championship from Cole in a Two-out-of-Three Falls match at NXT TakeOver: New York during WrestleMania weekend.

With the victory, Cole joins Gargano as the only two men to ever be NXT Triple Crown Champions. Cole was part of the NXT Tag Team Champions alongside the rest of the Undisputed Era as part of the Freebird Rule during their first reign, was the inaugural NXT North American Champion and became the 16th man to hold the promotion’s top prize with Saturday night’s win.