NXT TakeOver: The Way Reveals WWE Kliq Gear at In Your House

✖

Johnny Gargano teased some awesome gear for tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and man did it deliver. I had guessed it had something to do with ThunderCats and Magneto previously, and yeah, I couldn't have been more off the mark. What it ended up being was an homage to the Kliq, with each member of The Way bringing a Kliq member to life in amazing fashion. As you can see in the image below, the gear came out brilliantly, and they even found a role for Pawdme!

Johnny represented Shawn Michaels, while Candice LeRae was clad in Sean Waltman-style gear. Meanwhile, Indi Hartwell was doing her best Razor Ramon impression, and Austin Theory was in full Diesel form.

When you set out to do something that no one else can do.. the first thing you do is you look to your blood.. you look to your buddies.. you look to your friends.. you look.. to The Way! #LeadersOfTheNewGeneration#HouseOfWay #Kliq #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/9iphtMgWRw — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 13, 2021

Last but certainly not least was Pawdme, who represented Triple H, and the NXT boss got a kick out of it on social media.

Johnny revealed the gear on Twitter with the caption "When you set out to do something that no one else can do.. the first thing you do is you look to your blood.. you look to your buddies.. you look to your friends.. you look.. to The Way! #LeadersOfTheNewGeneration #HouseOfWay #Kliq #NXTTakeOver"

Wait … why are my ears so big???#NXTTakeOver https://t.co/QUO5iO7iGa — Triple H (@TripleH) June 13, 2021

You can find the official description for tonight's TakeOver: In Your House below.

"Will NXT Champion Karrion Kross' dominance be enough to survive a star-studded Fatal 5-Way against Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne? Elsewhere, Raquel Gonzalez defends the NXT Women's Title against Ember Moon and more. Catch NXT TakeOver: In Your House live on Sunday at 8 E/5 P, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere."

Here's the full card for In Your House:

Mercedes Martinez vs Xia Li

Cameron Grimes vs LA Knight (Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Championship

NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed & NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs Legado del Fantasma (Winner Take All Six-Man Tag)

NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs Ember Moon

NXT Champion Karrion Kross w Scarlett vs Kyle O'Reilly vs Adam Cole vs Johnny Gargano vs Pete Dunne (Fatal 5-Way Match)

What match are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!