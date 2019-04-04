NXT TakeOver: New York Full Card

NXT returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday night for its annual WrestleMania weekend event, NXT TakeOver: New York.

This year’s show will feature five matches, all of which have titles on the line and all of which could make the highlight reel for the weekend. The show will broadcast live on the WWE Network starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NXT Championship: Johnny Gargano vs Adam Cole (Two out of Three Falls)

A tragic neck injury caused Tommaso Ciampa to relinquish the NXT Championship, robbing the fans of would’ve been a fantastic climactic match in his years-long feud with Johnny Gargano. Surprisingly, Triple H managed to find a suitable replacement match in almost no time at all, pitting Gargano against Undisputed Era leader Adam Cole. Gargano has tried and failed numerous times to capture NXT’s top prize, while Cole has claimed for months that every member of Undisputed Era will be a champion in 2019.

NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream vs. Matt Riddle

Velveteen Dream finally got his hands on a championship when he upset a then-heel Gargano for the title in late January, but he could easily be running into a buzzsaw when he takes on the undefeated Matt Riddle. The former UFC fighter already has two TakeOver wins to his name, knocking out Kassisus Ohno in just six seconds at TakeOver: WarGames II and forcing Ohno to tap out at TakeOver: Phoenix. Meanwhile, Dream hasn’t won at a TakeOver event since TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, where he pinned EC3.

NXT UK Championship: Pete Dunne vs. Walter

At more than 680 days, Pete Dunne is by far and away the longest-reigning active champion in the WWE with the WWE United Kingdom Championship. But Walter is easily his toughest opponent yet, and could be the man who finally brings Dunne down. On the independent circuit the Austrian brawler has won world championships in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Germany’s Westside Xtreme Wrestling and the United Kingdom’s Progress and Defiant Wrestling

NXT Tag Team Championships: War Raiders vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet

Aleister Black and Ricochet have been pulling triple duty in recent weeks, competing every week in tag match on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live while also winning the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at NXT tapings. The pair are already booked in a four-team match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, and have the chance to make history as the first men to walk into WrestleMania holding NXT gold if they can overcome Hanson and Rowe.

NXT Women’s Championship: Shanya Baszler vs. Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair

Shayna Baszler has kept a vice grip on the NXT Women’s Championship over the past year, holding it for more than 280 days across two reigns. And while she’s used the other Four Horsewomen (Ronda Rousey excluded) to help her bully the rest of the locker room lately, she won’t have the numbers advantage on Friday when she’s forced to defend her title against three other competitors — Kairi Sane and Io Shirai of the Sky Pirates and Bianca Belair.