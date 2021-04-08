NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver: Bronson Reed Wins the Gauntlet Eliminator

✖

Bronson Reed took out Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Leon Ruff, LA Knight, Cameron Grimes and Dexter Lumis to win the Gauntlet Eliminator Match during NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One on Wednesday Night. Reed will face Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship during Night Two on Thursday night.

The match kicked off with Ruff crawling out to the ring, having been attacked backstage by Scott. Scott would eventually pin Ruff before the rest of the field could enter the match. Knight was the last of the group to enter thanks to his battle royal victory last week, but had his promo cut off by Reed.

Lumis was the next to be eliminated, getting rolled up by Knight as he attempted to force Grimes to tap. Reed pinned Knight shortly after with a senton, then got choked out by Lumis at ringside.

Grimes, even though he payed Scott mid-match to help him, wound up getting pinned by Swerve thanks to a fistful of tights on a roll-up. Scott nailed three House Call kicks on Reed, but the big man withstood the onslaught and nailed Swerve with a powerbomb and a Tsunami for the win.

Check out the full results from TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One below:

Zoey Stark def. Toni Storm (Kickoff)

Pete Dunne def. Kushida

Bronson Reed Wins the Gauntlet Eliminator

NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma

MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma NXT United Kingdom Championship: Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez

And here's the updated lineup for Night Two: