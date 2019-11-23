NXT TakeOver War Games: Final Betting Odds Released

We are just a few hours away from the start of NXT TakeOver War Games at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

As we close in on the show, the betting odds are starting to roll in for each match on the card and we’ve got them right here for you. If you’re not familiar with betting, the names listed with a “-” are the favorites while the “+” is the under dog.

The odds as of Saturday afternoon:

Women’s War Games Match

Team Baszler +100 (Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray) vs. Team Ripley -140 (Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox & Candice LeRae)

Men's War Games Match

The Undisputed Era -175 (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Team Ciampa +125 (Tommaso Ciampa, Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee & TBA)

Finn Balor (-400) vs. Matt Riddle (+260)

Triple Threat #1 Contender’s Match – Winner Faces Adam Cole for the NXT Championship at Survivor Series

Pete Dunne (-142) vs. Damien Priest (+150) vs. Killian Dain (+434)

The odds currently favor the heel team (Undisputed Era) winning the men’s match while they have the babyface team (Team Ripley) winning the women’s match. Balor vs. Riddle seems like the easiest match to pick heading in, and the odds reflect that with Balor predicted to win as by far the biggest odds-on favorite tonight The same goes for the triple threat match, as Dunne is the most recognizable name to main roster fans for a showdown with Cole during Survivor Series, so it would make sense to have him win (though Damien Priest has been getting a significant push of late).

Do these odds stack up with what you are expecting? Let us know in the comments section below who you think will win each bout tonight.

