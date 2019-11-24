Photo: AEW’s Britt Baker Spotted at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Reacts to Adam Cole’s Insane WarGames Crash

It’s no secret that NXT Champion Adam Cole and All Elite Wrestling star Britt Baker are in a relationship, as the two have talked about it numerous times in interviews and posted dozens of photos together on social media. But what many fans of both AEW and NXT didn’t expect to see on Saturday night was the camera cut to Baker immediately following NXT TakeOver: WarGames’ violent WarGames main event bout. The match ended when Tommaso Ciampa hoisted up Adam Cole and drove him through two tables with an Air Raid Crash… from the top of the two-ring steel cage.

The camera cut to Baker in the crowd, who had a look of utter shock as Cole was in a bloody, broken heap while Ciampa made the pin to win the match for his four-man team.

NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo specifically mentioned Baker as Cole’s girlfriend, though he didn’t mention that she’s a key figure over on AEW Dynamite each week opposite NXT.