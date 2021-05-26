WWE Legend Ted DiBiase Chooses New Protege in NXT

✖

Tonight was the first-ever Million Dollar Faceoff on NXT between Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes. Grimes started off by asking why DiBiase has come out to take aim at him, and then recounted that he can pick on anyone and they'll still like him because he's rich. He said he would even kick a ball away from someone and they would still be okay with him. He then said you should never meet your idols. DiBiase then asked him if he ever thought about why he was here, and he said he saw a little bit of himself in Grimes.

"Who embodies everything the million-dollar man stands for and the million-dollar legacy. Know this it's not all about the money or how you can humiliate people with money. Do you know what it's about Cameron? Performance right here, in-ring performance. And I'm going to tell you something kid, you've got it. But I'm going to tell you something kid, since you got the money you've lost your focus."

That's when they were interrupted by LA Knight, who said he saw a million-dollar opportunity. He said he's been searching and he would help him with the search, and then proceeded to read off his resume and accomplishments. They verbally sparred a bit in the ring, and then Grimes told Knight to get out of the ring or he would kick his ass to the moon. Then Knight flattened Grimes out and DiBiase went to check on him, but instead said "kid, you're just never going to get it are you?"

Then he laughed, and went backstage alongside Knight, and it would seem they are officially on the same side.

