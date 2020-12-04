Triple H Reveals Plans Changed for NXT's Rhea Ripley After WrestleMania but Was Good For Long-Term Growth

✖

Rhea Ripley looked poised for a long Championship run heading into WrestleMania, but Charlotte Flair would end up the winner of that battle, and ever since many have questioned that decision, especially since it wasn't long before Charlotte was out of NXT and Rhea was sort of aimless. Ripley has admitted that the whole thing shook her confidence a bit, and on the recent Media Call ahead of NXT TakeOver WarGames, Triple H was asked about Ripley's comments and the overall plan for her after WrestleMania. While he admits plans had to change because of a number of factors, he says it was ultimately better for her long term growth (via Fightful).

"None of that plan exists....or was able....everything changed," Triple H said. "I don't think anybody in that moment could have predicted. You go back to March and it seems like, in some ways, forever ago. If anyone would have said in March, 'In December, you're still going to be in lockdown and [COVID] will ramp up again and be arguably worse.' Everything is changing on a daily basis and it's hard to plan for next week, let alone next year or next month."

As for Rhea's confidence being shaken, Triple H knows how that feels, but also said it's all part of the growth process, and that she is even better now than she was at WrestleMania.

"The one thing about Rhea, and her honesty is great, when you're young, it doesn't take much to rack your confidence," Triple H said. "It doesn't take much to go from an incredible high to an incredible low and begin to question yourself and those things. That's part of maturing in any sport. It's all part of the process. I truly believe, long-term, it's all valuable things. Everyone wants immediate success and for things to go very smoothly to the end. There are no lessons in that or long-term value. There's no struggle or difficulties. You don't grow as a performer, it's just easy. It's all learning experiences. It's horrifying at the time, but you look back and go, 'Thank God that happened because if that didn't happen, this wouldn't have happened.' It's all part of the journey."

"When you're young, it's hard to say, 'think long-term.' You're young, long-term is the spring or three months from now," Triple H said. "Long-term is five to ten years from now and when you think of things in that manner, those setbacks are valuable in getting you to places you need to go. The Rhea Ripley that I'm watching now is better than when she was on the high. She's a better performer, more mature, all of it, and it came through that process."

Rhea will be in action at Sunday's TakeOver WarGames, and we're excited to see what the future holds for her.

What do you think of Triple H's comments? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!