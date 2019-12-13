NXT vs. AEW Dynamite: Who Won the Week? (Dec. 11)

Welcome to the latest edition of Who Won The Week?, the series where ComicBook.com’s team of wrestling writers come together and vote on which Wednesday night wrestling show put on a better episode — NXT or AEW Dynamite? We then tally up the score and declare the winner for the week, then check out the fan poll results. Be sure to check back every week, as we’ll be keeping score on who wins and who has the advantage in the “Wednesday Night Wars.”

A couple things to keep in mind — these votes have nothing to do with television ratings. Just because one show had more viewers doesn’t necessarily make it the better episode. Also this isn’t to determine which one show you should watch each week. We want you to watch both of them so you can join in on the conversation!

Check out the results for Dec. 11 below!

Matt Aguilar: NXT

NXT hit the ground running with a fantastic match between Angel Garza and Lio Rush, and is a perfect example of why Garza is one to watch in 2020. That match took place during an opening squash by Moxley and a promo by Jericho, and I would easily pick Rush vs Garza as the more entertaining of those options. NXT did hit a little bit of a skid with the next two matches, though it wasn’t that they were bad necessarily, I just really don’t care about Grimes or The Forgotten Sons at the moment.

Things picked back up though with a stellar match between Dakota Kai and Mia Yim, and NXT kept logs in the fire with Breezango and The Singh Brothers and Kayden Carter and Bianca Belair and some great promos from Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley. That all paved the way for a phenomenal match between Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa, and Keith Lee, and these three pulled out all the stops to deliver one hell of a main event. Sure I would have loved the main event to be longer, but regardless it delivered so many great moments and was easily the most buzzed-about wrestling match of the night, even when up against the Tag Team Championship Match on Dynamite, so NXT gets the nod.

Ryan Droste: NXT

nother hard choice this week, but I’m going to have to give it to NXT based on the strength of the main event and opener.

Both shows opened hot, with AEW putting Moxley over in a squash and transitioning into a very good segment with Chris Jericho. Meanwhile over on the USA Network, Lio Rush and Angel Garza brought it to give NXT a must-see feel from the get-go and had the best match of the night.

I enjoyed the promos that aired promoting the Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Rhipley match next week, but overall felt the middle of the shows was a little bit stronger on the AEW side of things. The tag team of Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page having some heat was good stuff, Butcher and Blade came through with Allie at their side in a match that set them up again as a real force, and the promo that aired for the Dark Order was the first time I’ve ever been drawn in by anything that group has done.

While both main events were entertaining, the triple threat on NXT pitting Finn Balor, Keith Lee, and Tommaso Ciampa against one another for an NXT title shot was the more important match. Even so, an under the weather Nick Jackson still brought in an impressive performance during the Young Bucks’ street fight victory over Santana and Ortiz to earn a tag team title match.

In sum, the best parts of Wednesday night were (in order): Garza vs. Rush (NXT), Balor vs. Lee vs. Ciampa (NXT), Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz (AEW), and the Jericho/Moxley in ring promo (AEW). The black and gold brand takes it this week.

The Winner: NXT

Record: NXT 7, AEW 4

