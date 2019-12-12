Watch NXT’s Mia Yim and Dakota Kai in Insane Double Table Spot

Amongst the stellar lineup of matches on tonight’s NXT was a chance for Mia Yim to get back at Dakota Kai for what she did at TakeOver WarGames and afterward, costing Yim in the process several times.That’s why tonight she was eager to get her hands on Kai, who came out with Tegan Nox’s knee brace once more ready to fight. The two ended up throwing down in the ring for a while, and while Kai pulled out the win, Yim wasn’t taking that lying down, and she attacked Kai after the match, resulting in a crazy table spot that you have to watch.

Yim took a battered Kai and led her up to the tech area, where Kai attempted to climb atop the desks to get away. Yim didn’t let her escape though, climbing up with her and then suplexing her into the two waiting tables she had set up earlier below.

It’s a crazy spot, and while Kai got the victory, Yim ended up with the last laugh. You can watch the full spot in the video below.

You can find the official description for tonight’s episode of NXT below.

After Keith Lee pinned NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Six-Man Tag Team Match last Wednesday, NXT General Manager William Regal acted quickly to set the stage for the next title bout. Regal declared that the last two men to pin Cole — Lee and Tommaso Ciampa — along with Finn Bálor, who leveled the NXT Champion with a Pele Kick two weeks ago, would square off in a Triple Threat Match to determine Cole’s next challenger for Dec. 18. Who will walk out of Full Sail with an NXT Championship Match in hand? Find out tonight on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here’s the full card.

Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai

Lio Rush vs Angel Garza

Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler

Tommaso Ciampa vs Keith Lee vs Finn Balor

Let us know what you thought of NXT in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!