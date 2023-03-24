NXT Bringing Back Another Old WWE PPV?

Since the developmental brand pivoted to the WWE Performance Center, NXT has resurrected a number of dormant pay-per-view names for both televised specials on the USA Network and premium live events on Peacock. Shows from WCW's past like The Great American Bash and Halloween Havoc have become annual specials, fan-favorite 1990s WWF pay-per-view In Your House has been repurposed for the white and gold, and 2000s WWE staple Vengeance has evolved into NXT Vengeance Day, a newfound February tradition. If a recent trademark filing is any indication, it looks like NXT is set to bring back another retired WWE pay-per-view sooner than later.

Earlier this week, WWE filed to trademark "NXT Battleground" for "a show about professional wrestling." The full filing description can be read below...

"Mark For: NXT BATTLEGROUND trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information."

WWE previously ran WWE Battleground from 2013 until 2017. While the show never evolved past the B-level, it did boast a number of historic matches. The inaugural event featured the now-iconic contest of Cody Rhodes and Goldust taking on The Shield's Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Before his 2022 return, many would label this match as Cody's biggest moment in his WWE career. It's a unique match in hindsight, as it features Cody mixing it up with two men that he would eventually battle in singles competition at consecutive WWE WrestleManias.

The most famous match from WWE Battleground's history came in 2016. That event featured the highly-anticipated Shield triple threat, as WWE Champion Dean Ambrose (AEW's Jon Moxley) defended his title against former stablemates Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

There's no word as to when NXT is planning on running its iteration of Battleground. The remainder of NXT's 2023 PLE schedule includes events like NXT Spring Breakin' and NXT Heatwave, but none of those events have locked in dates yet.