WWE Sets Final Card for NXT Roadblock

WWE has seemingly solidified the card for NXT Roadblock, which will take place next Tuesday. While there could be a final addition before the big show, after tonight's episode of NXT, it certainly does feel as if the card is locked in. The NXT Women's Championship match between Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura was previously revealed, and the match between former Toxic Attraction teammates Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin was also known. After tonight though there are two more matches and a high-profile segment in the mix, and NXT Champion Bron Breakker is set to be a part of one of those matches.

There's been an ongoing feud between Schism and Chase U, and after weeks of Schism getting the upper hand on Chase U, the two leaders will go head-to-head at Roadblock. That will be Andre Chase and Joe Gacy, and if Chase U loses, there could end up being a major shift in the group thanks to Duke Hudson.

The other big match addition involves the NXT Champion, who will be joining up with The Creed Brothers at Roadblock. Julius and Brutus previously helped out the Champ and kept things fair, and he's returning the favor when they need help to even the odds against Indus Sher, which includes Sanga, Veer, and Jinder Mahal. There will also be the Jailhouse Street Fight between Tony D'Angelo and Dijak, and it should be an entertaining and possibly brutal event.

The last piece of the Roadblock puzzle is Shawn Michaels, who earlier tonight accepted Grayson Waller's invitation to appear on Roadblock's special episode of the Grayson Waller Effect. Waller has been making life difficult for those in NXT after losing his match against Bron Breakker, and Michaels is wanting to put a stop to it all at Roadblock.

On Twitter Michaels wrote "Every day I focus on the development of the young men and women of NXT. I had my time in the spotlight. Now that attention should be directed on these incredible Superstars. However, knowing Grayson's behavior will only get worse, and against my better judgment, I accept the invitation to be on the Grayson Waller Effect next week at Roadblock and promise to be as professional as I can be."

Odds are there is at least one surprise at Roadblock, and that could come in the form of Dragon Lee. Lee was signed late last year, and hasn't made his debut yet. If you want to have him wrestle at the upcoming Stand & Deliver, Roadblock would be the perfect place to introduce him. If not, he could end up being a big surprise for Stand & Deliver.

We'll have to wait and see what happens at Roadblock, but the good news is we don't have to wait very long. What do you want to see happen at Roadblock? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!