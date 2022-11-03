Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #1 First Look Revealed (Exclusive)

Writer Jason Aaron (Thor, The Avengers, Southern Bastards), artist Alexandre Tefengki (The Good Asian), colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer AndWorld Design will soon introduce comics fans to a truly one-of-a-kind love story in Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #1, and we've got your exclusive first look! Book One will launch on November 23rd, revealing the story of Maceo and Mezzy, two people who are just trying to survive a beaten-down planet that's been ravaged by environmental catastrophe. Though their surroundings can be brutal, they still have a chance at finding love at the end of the world, and you can check out a full preview of the epic series starting on the next slide.

The main cover features the artwork of Mike Del Mundo (Thor), and variant covers by Alexandre Tefenkgi (The Good Asian) with colors by Lee Loughridge, Junggeun Yoon (Something is Killing the Children), Jenny Frison (Wonder Woman), and more. You can find the official description for the series below.

"Maceo and Mezzy have never met anyone like each other, and they'll need all the help they can get to survive a planet ravaged by environmental catastrophe. This epic trilogy-each issue overflowing with 30 story pages-spans a lifetime as philosophical differences tear at the threads holding Maceo and Mezzy together. Will they, and the earth beneath their feet, ultimately be torn apart?"

"A love story should be more than just one kind of story. More than just a first act. Especially when it's the kind of epic, unbridled love that carves a trail across two lifetimes, leaving behind moments of joy and suffering, pleasure and horror, healing and scarring. Even more so when those lives are being lived in a post-apocalyptic wasteland," said Aaron. "This is the story of two lost kids who find each other at the very end of days. Like if Wes Anderson had directed 'Road Warrior.' But that's only the beginning of their journey of survival and of the world's last great love story."

Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #1 hits comic stores on November 23rd

