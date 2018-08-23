Rumor on Paul Heyman’s WWE Future

Now that Brock Lesnar is off to pursue his UFC ambitions, Paul Heyman suddenly has nothing to do in WWE. But a new report suggests that he could maintain his role as an on-camera personality.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter writes that WWE is considering keeping Heyman’s recurring role on Raw. This means he’d likely find a new “client.” As of now, there is no clue as to which Superstars would contract the services of Heyman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ronda Rousey has been perpetually attached Heyman rumors, even going as far as publicly asking to work with the Advocate. However, the doesn’t seem to fit WWE’s current direction as they’re booking Rousey to be the company’s top hero. And any partnership with Heyman would negate a chunk of the goodwill Rousey has cultivated.

Even though Rousey and Heyman are an intriguing concept, there are several other WWE Superstars who could match up with the Advocate. Names like Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, or a debuting Shayna Basler would all do well with the addition of Heyman’s services.

Roman Reigns name also gets mentioned as potential Paul Heyman Guys, but, like Rousey, it’s a concept that sounds better than it actually would be. Having just crowned Reigns Universal Champion, WWE likely has no interest in turning him heel now. For over three years, WWE has had battled cries to turn Reigns into a villain in hopes that one day he will become a beloved babyface. It’s been an arduous job, but WWE has done remarkable work with Reigns character as the boos seem to finally be declining.

WWE was willing to play the long game in Reigns’ coronation having delayed it on multiple occasions in 2018. Ahead of both WrestleMania 34 and the Greatest Royal Rumble, Reigns victory appeared to be nothing more than a formality. This lack of drama, in particular, killed WrestleMania match with Lesnar as fans spent most o the contest verbally protesting. But WWE caught the wrestling world sleeping by having Lesnar win both of those matches. With Reigns’ having eaten back-to-back high-profile loses, his win at SummerSlam didn’t feel so obvious.

Even though it was.

WWE did leave room for Heyman and Reigns to pick up a storyline, though. The Rw before SummerSlam, Heyman hit Reigns with a Samoan phrase that gave the Big Dog a very pregnant pause. Whatever that message was, WWE signaled that there could be something between Reigns and Heyman. It probably won’t be a partnership, but just the continuation of a rivalry.