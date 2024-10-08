Predicting CM Punk's Next Three WWE Feuds Following Bad Blood Victory

CM Punk has absolved himself of Drew McIntyre. The Second City Saint defeated the Scottish Warrior at WWE Bad Blood in a barbaric Hell in a Cell Match, bringing their three-match, nine-month feud to an end. Punk took to the microphone to address the fans on WWE Monday Night Raw two days later, showcasing his wounds from the 31-minute bloodbath and addressing his immediate future. Punk teased that he would be going away for a little while but neglected to specify how long he anticipates this break to be. While he is banged up, Punk reportedly left WWE Bad Blood without any serious injuries.

Whenever that time does come, Punk can now turn his attention to singles opponents other than McIntyre for essentially the first time since he made his WWE return in November 2023.

CM Punk vs. Gunther – WWE Survivor Series 2024

After emerging victorious at WWE Bash in Berlin, Punk teased that he was ready to set his sights on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. McIntyre stalled those plans in order to execute the third and final bout of their trilogy at WWE Bad Blood. Now that McIntyre is in the rear view and Punk has a pinfall victory over him, he can fully lock in on singles gold.

With Sami Zayn losing his world title match and Seth Rollins preoccupied with Bronson reed, Punk stands alone as the top WWE Monday Night Raw babyface to challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The timeline of Punk vs. Gunther lines up nicely as well, as the Ring General is on a collision course with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WWE's next premium live event, WWE Crown Jewel. Let Punk take the next month off to heal up from his Hell in a Cell wounds and make him available to challenge Gunther at WWE Survivor Series in late November.

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins – WWE WrestleMania 41

While Punk will likely compete many times between November and next April, his next singles feud after Gunther won't commence in a one on one capacity until WWE WrestleMania 41. Assuming he falls short to Gunther, look for Punk to build momentum with singles victories on WWE Monday Night Raw once the program moves to Netflix ahead of entering the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. There, Punk's long-awaited WWE WrestleMania feud gets set in motion.

Have Seth Rollins eliminate Punk from the Royal Rumble, possibly through nefarious means, crushing Punk's ambitions to main event WWE WrestleMania yet again. Punk and Rollins can then both compete in the same Men's Elimination Chamber Match later on the road to WWE WrestleMania 41, their brewing hatred for one another costing each man the opportunity to win the bout and solidify a high spot on the WWE WrestleMania 41 card. This then leads to their first singles clash taking place at the Showcase of the Immortals itself and bubbles over into rematches on the subsequent premium live events.

CM Punk vs. John Cena – WWE Money in the Bank 2025

It's too perfect to pass up.

John Cena is set to embark on his farewell tour throughout 2025. When responding to a question from ComicBook at the WWE Money in the Bank post-show press conference in July, Punk noted that he told Cena that "if it's going to be one more time, we have to do it at least one more time.'" There's no better setting for that "one more time" than WWE Money in the Bank.

Punk vs. Cena was a rivalry that defined the early 2010s and quite literally changed the course of professional wrestling, and it all began at WWE Money in the Bank 2011. That event saw Punk defeat Cena to win his first WWE Championship and flee through his native Chicago crowd, seemingly leaving WWE with its prized possession. That match and that moment solidified WWE Money in the Bank as a top premium live event, as WWE has since embraced it as part of its "big five" alongside Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series.

With over a decade since the two have squared off against one another, WWE has no shortage of untold story to tell between its Batman and Superman of a bygone era.