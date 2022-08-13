Released WWE Superstars Make Unexpected Return on SmackDown

Reports said that more returns were coming to WWE, and that turned out to be very true, as during tonight's SmackDown another group of released superstars made their grand return. During the show, two wrestlers were waiting on their mystery opponents, and that's when Hit Row's music hit, with Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante The Adonis coming out to the ring. Obviously, Swerve Strickland wasn't with them, since he has since signed with AEW, but the other three were officially back and ready to go, and they wasted no time getting back into the swing of things.

They would take down their opponents pretty quickly and then took some time to introduce themselves to the crowd. B-Fab said, "Did you miss us?" And then said, "Allow me to reintroduce myself." They would then go through their introductions and call themselves the original 3, and it seems B-Fab is the leader of the crew now.

Hit Row quickly became a favorite after they debuted in NXT, and they would quickly make their way to the main roster in the WWE Draft. They were drafted to SmackDown, but would actually never properly debut there, as soon after B-Fab was released. Then after a few weeks the rest of the group was released, resulting in an almost whiplash effect of what went wrong with such a promising faction.

Now Hit Row is back, and the Triple H era is certainly coming out swinging.

