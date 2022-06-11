Report Reveals Injury Update on AEW's Adam Cole

✖

AEW's Adam Cole has popped up on Dynamite despite the fact that he's been dealing with injuries, and a new report from Fightful Select reveals that he's actually been dealing with several injuries for a prolonged period of time. According to the report Cole has been dealing with a labrum injury since his AEW World Championship battle with Adam Hangman Page. He worked through it according to AEW sources, who also said that the injury was a torn labrum, though that hasn't been confirmed.

Cole's last match was at AEW's Double or Nothing against Samoa Joe, who he defeated to win the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. It remains to be seen if he will have to step away from in-ring competition because of the injury at some point, but for now, he doesn't appear to be taking any time away. We wish Adam all the best and hope for a speedy recovery.

Cole and Dr. Britt Baker would end up winning the Owen Hart Foundation Men and Women's Tournaments, and Baker has been carrying her impressive new Title ever since. Tonight she had the Title over her shoulder as she took some shots at Toni Storm, who she has some issues with regarding jumping the line of challengers to the AEW Women's World Championship. Storm held the Title in her hands after helping out Thunder Rosa on Dynamite, and Baker didn't take too kindly to that.

As for Cole, it remains to be seen what is next for the star as far as challengers and next feuds. At the moment he could end up in any number of programs, though there isn't a clear favorite that sticks out above the rest, so we'll have to wait and see how things play out.

Up next for AEW is Forbidden Door, and you can find the current card below.

AEW Interim World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi/Hirooki Goto

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC vs. Miro/Ethan Page vs. Malakai Black/Penta Oscuro vs. TBA

Expected Matches:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada/Jay White vs. Hangman Page/Adam Cole

United Empire vs. FTR & Roppongi Vice

Forbidden Door takes place at Chicago's United Center on June 26th.

What do you want to see next for Adam Cole in AEW? Let us know in the comments!