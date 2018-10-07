Breaking: Rey Mysterio’s Return Date to WWE Has Been Confirmed

After months of rumors, Rey Mysterio’s return to WWE has been confirmed.

WWE confirmed Mysterio’s return on Sunday afternoon via a release on WWE.com. Mysterio will return for the 1,000th edition of SmackDown on October 16th. SmackDown 1,000 is shaping up to be a gigantic show and will air live on the USA Network one week from this Tuesday.

WWE’s announcement is below.

SmackDown 1000 now has another number of significance attached to it. That number is 619, because Rey Mysterio is back! The SmackDown legend will appear on the history-making episode, marking his return to the blue brand for the first time in more than four years. The former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion is best remembered for energizing SmackDown with his signature aerial attack, unbelievable athleticism and never-say-die attitude. Mysterio was a cornerstone of Team Blue since the first brand split in March 2002 and helped define the SmackDown spirit. What impact will The Biggest Little Man have when he makes his triumphant return to the brand he helped build? Find out when SmackDown 1000 airs on Oct. 16 live on USA Network at 8/7 C.

Mysterio has appeared for WWE twice this year. He was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble back in January, and Mysterio later appeared as part of the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia this past April.

It has been a busy 2018 for the former lucha libre star. Following his successful appearance at January’s Royal Rumble, Mysterio was advertised for a dream match against Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s event in Long Beach, CA in March. However, due to an injury suffered at an independent show, Mysterio was unable to wrestle that match (though he did still appear at the show).

Following his recovery, Mysterio worked the aforementioned WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in April, made his return to Mexico’s AAA in June, worked NJPW’s Dominion event in June, and most recently was part of the main event at the big All In show promoted by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks in Chicago on September 1st.

This story is developing.