Ric Flair Relaunching Wooooo! Nation Podcast with New Co-Host

WWE legend Ric Flair is getting back into the podcast game, as the icon is relaunching the Wooooo! Nation podcast with a new co-host. Stepping in for Connor Thompson is Pittsburgh sports favorite and former WCW commentator Mark Madden, and the first episode of the new show will launch on November 17th (via Sports Illustrated). As you might expect, the show will focus on the world of pro wrestling but will also dip into the overall realm of sports, and Wooooo! Nation is hosted by Podcast Heat, which is also home to another wrestling-focused podcast Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, which is hosted by Gerald Brisco and John Bradshaw Layfield.

The previous version of the podcast was hosted at AdFreeShows and you can still find those episodes there or on Ric Flair’s YouTube channel. Odds are new episodes will also find their way to Flair’s YouTube.

You can check out the trailer in the video above and you can find Madden and Flair’s announcement from the trailer below.

Madden starts things out by saying “My name is Mark Madden, ex of World Championship Wrestling, and guess who’s got his own podcast every Wednesday!” Flair then chimes in, saying “It’s the Nature Boy along with his great friend Mark Madden, the sports expert! We’re going to give you the best of wrestling and every sport possible. Mark Madden. The Nature Boy. Side by side. One man with Red Wine and one man with a Cooler’s Light. Delivering it like only we can. Wooo!”

It’s safe to assume that the first episode will address the fallout from Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring Plane Ride From Hell episode. Flair and a number of wrestlers experienced backlash after the episode brought a new spotlight, including Flair, who denies the allegations made towards him. He was removed from an ad campaign afterwards, and this is his first real project since the episode aired.