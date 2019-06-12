Ric Flair Sued by Former Agent for YouTube Video Comments

Back on June 3 Ric Flair posted a fiery video to his YouTube account where he accused his former agent Melinda Morris Zanoni of attempting to steal money from him.

“Melinda, I don’t know how you live with yourself,” Flair said. “Twenty years friendship, 10 years my agent. Not a text, you didn’t drive down to the hospital. You just didn’t give a s–. And you assumed I was [going to] die, like a lot of people did, and you just grabbed all the money you could run with.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Flair accusation ranged from embezzlement to letting his trademarks lapse while he was hospitalized. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer dared Zanoni multiple times throughout the video, which he has since deleted, to try and sue him.

It turns out she was listening. Zanoni’s employer, Legacy Talent and Entertainment, LLC, announced it had filed a defamation lawsuit against “The Nature Boy” on Monday.

“Today we have taken the first step and filed a Civil Lawsuit against Richard M. Fliehr a/k/a as [sic] Ric Flair and certain unnamed (for now) defendants for defamation per se and look forward to proving the falsity of every wrongful allegation contained in his video that was posted on YouTube on June 3, 2019. Ric Flair having taken down the video is not enough,” the lawsuit read.

“We will vigorously use the court system to protect our good names and reputations, and obtain damages due to Ric Flair’s defamatory comments contained in the video,” it continued. “We intend to amend the lawsuit to include all involved parties and hold all involved accountable.”

In a separate video, Flair called out Shawn Michaels and Jim Ross for comments they had made about him during his 30 for 30 documentary. Flair appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and explained why he felt the need to call them bout out several years later.

“I just said, ‘Hell, I’m going to say what I think and what I feel,’” Flair said. “I had to rest for two days after I made that video. I was just making a point because I was losing business opportunities, people were thinking maybe he isn’t going to come around. So, I had to do something to show some energy, just wanted to be energized and show people I still had it.”