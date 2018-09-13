Watch: Ric Flair Marries Wendy Barlow

Ric Flair is best known for his 16 World Championships, but the more remarkable statistic may be his number of weddings. On Wednesday, the Nature Boy exchanged vows for the fifth time.

Wendy Barlow and Flair have been dating for over six years and the couple finally tied the knot at a resort in North Florida. A few past and present WWE Superstars were in the congregation — Charlotte Fair, The Undertaker, Michele McCool, Fit Finlay, and Dolph Ziggler, who actually walked Barlow down the aisle.

The 58-year-old Barlow and Flair have known each other since his days in WCW where she actually played Fifi the Maid. Barlow endeared herself to the wrestling community during Flair’s 2017 health crisis as she was the only source of reliable information regarding the Nature Boy’s emergency.