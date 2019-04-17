The Riott Squad Members React to Their Sudden Breakup

After SmackDown Live wrapped up this week, the WWE announced several more roster moves as part of this year’s Superstar Shake-up on WWE.com. One of SmackDown Live’s new acquisitions turned out to be Liv Morgan, meaning The Riott Squad trio of Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan was being split off offscreen.

The trio all took to social media shortly after the announcement to bid farewell to the group.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I knew that I’d never be ready for the day to come where we would be on separate brands,” Riott wrote, posting photos from the group’s earliest days and their appearance at WrestleMania 35. “And I would be lying if I didn’t say my heart didn’t hurt but, knowing that the world is about to see how amazing Sarah and Liv are on a whole new scale, makes everything okay. They will go on to create their own legacy and I am still and ALWAYS will be their biggest fan! Thank you girls, for being more than I could ask for as friends and partners and as sisters.

“Every time I make my entrance I am going to be looking for you two,” Logan wrote. “Everytime I get coffee in catering im going to be looking for you two and every time I need someone to laugh at my amazing jokes, I’ll be looking for my squad.”

“On 11-21-17 the Riott squad was formed,” Morgan posted. “On that day, my life changed. I didn’t know I was going to make life long friends. I didn’t know I was going to gain two sisters. I didn’t know that these girls successes were going to mean more to me than my own.”

Morgan joined the likes of Bayley, Ember Moon, Mickie James and Kairi Sane as new members of the SmackDown Women’s Division. During Tuesday’s episode Paige reappeared to announce that she will be the manager for the new tag team of Asuka and Sane going forward.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!