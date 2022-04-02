Kevin Owens and AJ Styles Talk Tony Khan Buying Ring of Honor

Ring of Honor held its first event under the ownership of AEW’s Tony Khan on Friday night with the Supercard of Honor event in Garland, Texas. The show came less than one month after Khan announced he had purchased the company, which included the promotion’s extensive library that stretched all the way back to 2002. WWE stars Kevin Owens and AJ Styles, both of whom will play major roles in this weekend’s WrestleMania 38, have long histories in ROH and were asked how they felt about the company’s new ownership in interviews with ComicBook on Friday morning.

“Honestly, for me the biggest sense of relief beyond the talent there that are now going to get to keep work, or some of them — I don’t know exactly what the details are — but to me it’s the video library they have,” Owens said. “The previous owners seem to have no interest giving access to people. Like I tried. I’m like, ‘Oh, I haven’t seen my Ring of Honor stuff in a while.’ I went on the website, I signed up for the Honor Club they had because I figured I’ll go back and watch my stuff. The backlog was up to 2016 and that’s it. But from 2002 or whatever to 2015, some of the most incredible professional wrestling with guys that are here now and making this industry what it is today, they had all of that available to them and they just never seemed to have any interest in giving access to people. And hopefully the new owner has the intention to doing that, and I think he does. And just for that, I think it’s tremendous. But, the more opportunities there are in this industry more people get to make a living and a good living at it, I’m all for it.”

“I think that’s a good thing (that it’s sticking around),” Styles said. “A lot of library videos and whatnot, matches they have in there. So I’m glad someone’s getting some use out of it.”

Styles will be taking on Edge on Sunday night, while Owens will be hosting a special edition of The KO Show with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin as his special guest host. Stay tuned for full coverage of the entire WrestleMania weekend, continuing with NXT Stand & Deliver this afternoon!