Watch: Roman Reigns Beats Answers out of Buddy Murphy, Learns Rowan Attacked Him

Roman Reigns finally learned the identity of who has been mysteriously attacking him lately, but he had to get his hand dirty in order to do it.

In the final segment of SmackDown Live this week Reigns cleared out the Men’s Locker Room, but made sure Buddy Murphy stayed behind. He, like many fans online, noticed Murphy was backstage when the scaffolding set nearly fell on top of him and asked him if he was responsible. Murphy repeatedly denied it, but then said if he did know, he wouldn’t tell him.

This caused “The Big Dog” to lash out, tossing Murphy around the locker room. He pressed the former Cruiserweight Champion up against a wall and repeatedly started punching him before Murphy finally gave an answer.

Reigns followed up and asked if Daniel Bryan was involved, but Murphy said he never saw Bryan. The show went off the air with Bryan and Rowan standing in the ring (they’d just been in a match with Big E and Xavier Woods).

Looks like fans won’t get any answers until SummerSlam.