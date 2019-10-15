Roman Reigns Admits He Didn’t Like the Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt Hell in a Cell Finish

Few decisions made by WWE’s creative team have recently enraged fans quite like the final minutes of the Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt Hell in a Cell match from the Oct. 6 pay-per-view of the same name. The short version goes like this — Rollins couldn’t keep his demonic opponent down for more than a one count for most of the match, so he resorted to hitting his Curb Stomp finisher a whopping 11 times then nailed Wyatt with almost every weapon he could find under the ring. Once he used a sledgehammer and whacked pile of weapons Wyatt was lying underneath, the referee called for the bell. Fans in the arena utterly hated the result, even after Wyatt jumped back up and beat Rollins into a bloody pulp to close out the show.

It turns out even Roman Reigns didn’t think the ending was a good idea. However in a new interview with Forbes, he said he thought Rollins didn’t deserve all of the backlash he received afterwards (he was even booed during Raw’s dark match this week).

“I think you should express your opinions, but it doesn’t hurt anybody if you have a shred of respect,” Reigns said. “Have a little respect for the performers who were out there killing themselves for you. I didn’t like the Hell in a Cell finish either, but I wasn’t about to cuss some guys out who got hit in the head over and over. Bray Wyatt put his health on the line to entertain some fans to the best of his ability. I didn’t like it, but I respect Bray’s effort and willingness to go out there and do what you have to do. So, if you can, just a little bit of respect.”

After setting Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House on fire at the end of this week’s Raw, Rollins took to Twitter and argued in favor of the referee stoppage. He even went so far as to say the famous Mankind vs. Undertaker cell match from 1997 should’ve ended the same way.

I imagine Mick and Taker might have liked the ref to stop the match there. Might have added a few more years to Mick’s incredible career. Just a thought. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 15, 2019

A rematch between Rollins and Wyatt has been booked for the Oct. 31 Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, despite the fact that Wyatt was drafted over to SmackDown last week.