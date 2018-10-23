WWE Superstars React to Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Announcement

The news of Roman Reigns’ leukemia diagnosis opened Raw with a surreal somberness. In the minutes that have passed, WWE Superstars have flooded to social media to send their best wishes to The Big Dog.
As we still fumble with reality, WWE’s locker room has already rallied behind their guy. Here’s a collection of Tweets.
.@WWERomanReigns has to relinquish the Universal Championship due to a battle with leukemia. #Raw pic.twitter.com/EhomllNwjK— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2018
Sasha Banks
Love you @wweromanreigns You taught me so much about what it means to be a superstar here. Can’t wait to see you back ❤️— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 23, 2018
Becky Lynch
.@WWERomanReigns you are the definition of what it means to be a leader and a champion and one of the toughest lads on the planet. We are all behind you and sending love. You will beat this. #ThankYouRoman— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 23, 2018
Matt Hardy
An amazing human being, an incredible performer & a man I’m proud to be friends with. My thoughts & prayers are with you & your family. Get well soon, champ! #ThankYouRoman https://t.co/jL1Q5dVvzs— #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 23, 2018
Renee Young
Sending so much love to @WWERomanReigns and his family. You’re one of the strongest dudes I know and I can’t wait to see you back inside that ring. ❤️ #thankyouRoman— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) October 23, 2018
Alexa Bliss
My heart right now …. Prayers for @WWERomanReigns ??? https://t.co/9sqk0KfFnP— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 23, 2018
The Singh Brothers
He’s our locker room leader.— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) October 23, 2018
He IS the business.
He’ll be back.
You got this, champ. #ThankYouRoman
Paige
Sending all the love to @WWERomanReigns he’s a Superman and one of the hardest workers in @WWE and a true leader. #ThankYouRoman— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) October 23, 2018
Sami Zayn
I’m overseas and I just heard the terrible news about @WWERomanReigns and his battle with Leukemia. Totally shocked. Uce, you are a tough bastard and a true fighter, and you will beat this.— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 23, 2018
Lots of love.
Lana
My thoughts & prayers go out to @WWERomanReigns & his family. Breaks my heart but praying & believing for a speedy & full recovery.— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) October 23, 2018
Karl Anderson
About to board my flight to Newark and hearing news about my #GoodBrother and one of the hardest working, strongest brothers I know @WWERomanReigns , got a pit in my stomach.— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) October 23, 2018
My family throwing so many prayers at you..
Love you bro.
JBL
Just saw the @WWERomanReigns news. Absolutely heartbreaking. Roman is one of nicest guys I have ever met in this business and was a pleasure every time I had the pleasure to work with him. My best wishes to him!— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) October 23, 2018
Johnny Gargano
Our job gives us the ability to portray larger than life characters who possess super human qualities and characteristics.— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) October 23, 2018
After hearing his story it’s very apparent that Joe Anoa’i is just as much of a superhero as “Roman Reigns” is.#ThankYouRoman
Mandy Rose
Sending my thoughts and prayers your way @WWERomanReigns … Thank you and stay strong! ????— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) October 23, 2018