Roman Reigns’ Status for SummerSlam Still Unknown

As of Thursday, WWE has 10 matches booked for Sunday night’s SummerSlam event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. That includes six title matches, a couple of grudge matches and even the return of two legends in Goldberg and Trish Stratus. But arguably the biggest name in the company, Roman Reigns, is nowhere to be found on the card.

“The Big Dog” has spent the last two weeks getting mysteriously attacked backstage, first by a falling scaffolding and later by a car trying to run him over in a parking lot. He closed out SmackDown Live this week by beating answers out of Buddy Murphy, learning that Rowan was behind the original scaffold attack. The show went off the air before Rowan and Daniel Bryan could defend themselves, leaving their response to a backstage YouTube interview.

So what’s the plan for Reigns? Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported last week that he’d wind up in a match with Bryan at the pay-per-view, but this week new reports came out stating those plans had changed.

“Originally, the Summerslam card was to have featured Roman Reigns against Daniel Bryan, but the word making the rounds at TV last night was that the bout will likely be dropped in order to let the current storyline play out,” PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported on Wednesday.

Insider @WrestleVotes followed that up by posting that Reigns may instead be put in a match with Murphy to play off their interaction on Tuesday, leaving a feud with Bryan for after SummerSlam.

There were discussions last night about adding Roman Reigns vs Buddy Murphy to the SummerSlam card after the angle that went down on SmackDown. Source said it wasn’t decided either way yesterday, but it remains a possibility as we get closer to the show this weekend. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 7, 2019

Meltzer appeared on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio on Wednesday night stating that the card was still “very fluid” in that certain matches that have been penciled in for the show could easily be erased.

“Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan is a no,” he said. “They’re pretty adamant about that right now.”

The idea of doing absolutely nothing with Reigns on the show seems pretty unlikely, but fans might have to wait all the way up to the show to see what the former world champion will be up to.