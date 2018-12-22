New Ronda Rousey Documentary Coming to the WWE Network

WWE is set to premiere a new documentary on one of their brightest stars next month on the WWE Network.

According to a report from PWInsider, WWE will unveil a new edition of their popular WWE 24 series on the WWE Network that will focus on the career of Ronda Rousey. The documentary will air immediately following the WWE Royal Rumble on January 27th.

The timing of the documentary’s premiere is perfectly timed given that Rousey debuted for WWE at the conclusion of last year’s Royal Rumble event. That show ended with her surprise appearance and in-ring face to face with Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss as Rousey pointed at the WrestleMania 34 sign. She would go on to make her WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania in a tag team match with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

This year’s Royal Rumble will mark Rousey’s one year anniversary with the company, and during that time she has become one of WWE’s most popular stars and recognizable mainstream media personalities.

Rousey won the WWE RAW Women’s Championship for the first time at SummerSlam back in August, defeating Alexa Bliss in a very brief match. She has been portrayed as a dominant champion since and is coming off a successful title defense over Nia Jax at TLC last weekend.

Expect the WWE 24 documentary to give fans a backstage glimpse at Rousey’s career during her entire first year with the company, likely focusing on the major events such as WrestleMania 34 and SummerSlam. The WWE’s cameras seem to be nearly always running backstage, so they likely have quite a bit of great footage for this documentary.

Rousey is currently embattled in a rivalry with Becky Lynch that many expect to culminate with Lynch and Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35 this spring. An interesting wrinkle was added to that story at TLC when Rousey cost both Lynch and Charlotte Flair the SmackDown Women’s Championship in their triple threat match with Asuka. This has lead some to believe that Flair could also be added to the potential WrestleMania main event .

The WWE 24 series on the WWE Network has produced some of the company’s greatest documentaries, though surprisingly they have not put out a new edition of the series since last June when they featured a Hardy Boyz documentary. Other successful editions of the series in the past have focused on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, WrestleMania shows, the women’s revolution, and many others.