Ronda Rousey Thanks Herself for All-Women's Main Event at WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey may have had the finest rookie year in WWE history. But year two will start off with the UFC Hall of Famer main-eventing WrestleMania 35. Even though she'll be sharing the spotlight with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Rousey says that the history-making main event could not have happened without her presence.

During a recent episode of her web series, Rousey discussed her success in WWE and wasn't shy about her accolades — in particular, her manifesting the first-ever all women's WrestleMania main event.

"It's really cool to see people so pissed off, that thought I would fail miserably," Rousey said. "And see that within one year, I'm in the main event of WrestleMania. You know what? I could promise you that Charlotte vs. Becky 9000 would not have made the main event of WrestleMania. They need me and I made it happen," Rousey said.

While Rousey is making a concerted effort to maintain her new heel persona, there's an undeniable truth to her boasting. While Flair and Lynch were tenants of the Women's Revolution, Rousey adds a blockbuster element that they needed. In terms of acquisitions or celebrity wrestlers, Rousey is easily WWE's best grab in years, if not decades. On top of being naturally gifted, Rousey has been fully committed to becoming a great WWE Superstar and in just one year is already one of Vince McMahon's best attractions.

Rousey lowered her kayfabe guard and expressed the importance of her and Lynch and Flair hitting a home run on April 7. With WWE handing them such an incredible opportunity, Rousey knows that they have to give a world-class performance.

"Going into this WrestleMania, I think it's just... we just need to make sure the event is a huge success," Rousey said. "It needs to do extremely well views, I mean, it needs to do extremely well on pay-per-view buys. I want it to be the best ever, because we need the women headlining WrestleMania to not be an isolated event. We need it to be proof that this works and if we don't do that, then everything that we've done is for nothing, and we're going to take so many years and steps back. So, there's just so much depending on the success of this event. It really reminds me of me and [Liz] Carmouche for UFC. Everything depended on that event [UFC 157] being a success. The whole future of women in that sport, and I think the future of the women in this industry depends on the success of WrestleMania 35."