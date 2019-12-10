Ronda Rousey Says WWE’s Women’s Division Doesn’t Need Her Right Now

Ronda Rousey hasn’t appeared on WWE television since she lost the Raw Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch back in April. And while “The Man” has continued to push for a one-on-one match with Rousey in interviews, the UFC Hall of Famer said in a new interview with PEOPLE this week that she’s in “no rush” to get back to the WWE. Rousey stated weeks after WrestleMania that she was planning on stepping away from the business to start at family with her husband Travis Browne, though there’s been no pregnancy announcement from the pair since then. Rousey praised WWE’s Women’s Division for how they’ve been doing without her, and added that it didn’t feel like the right time to insert herself back into the show.

“I think I need to figure out a different way of doing it. To be able to not have to choose career over family or family over career and kind of find that happy medium,” Rousey said. “Right now, I think my family needs my undivided attention. I’m happy to give them that. But I’m trying to figure out a way or a system or somehow that I could give both my family and WWE the best of me and not be half ass in both.

“The girls are doing amazing right now,” she continued. “I really don’t think that I’m that necessary in what’s going on. I think they’re crushing it and I really did want to bring a spotlight to what they’re doing and let them stand in it. And I think it’s kind of better, they’re better off with me taking a step away right now, and kind of finding their stride without me. And I would love to add to what they’re doing. I don’t want to ever be a hindrance or take away from what they’re doing or steal the spotlight from some up and coming girls that deserve it more than me.”

Since feuding with Rousey, Lynch has moved on to work with the likes of Lacey Evans, Natalya and Sasha Banks. Her latest feud has seen her try and fail to beat both members of the Kabuki Warriors, and on the latest episode of Raw she agreed to align herself with Charlotte Flair to take on the two. The four women will now meet in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at TLC, which just so happens to the be same match and show where Rousey cost both Lynch and Flair the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the 2018 TLC event.