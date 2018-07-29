WWE Confirms Injury to Ruby Riott

The Riot Squad may be leaderless for the foreseeable future—Ruby Riott is hurt.

WWE.com released a statement on the injury:

Ruby Riott sustained an injury to her left knee at a WWE Live Event over the weekend, WWE.com can confirm. An MRI to determine the extent of the damage was scheduled for earlier today. Stay with WWE.com as more details on Ruby Riott’s condition become available.

#RiottSquad leader @RubyRiottWWE sustained an injury to her left knee at a @WWE Live Event over the weekend. An MRI to determine the extent of the damage was scheduled for earlier today,” tweeted WWE.

While no injury comes at a good time, Riott’s setback, even if minimal, may have interrupted an opportunity. The 27-year was in the middle of post-WrestleMania hot streak, with her loudest moment came at a May Gauntlet Match. Even though she lost to Sasha Banks, Riott left the match elevated. But that was hardly a coincidence.

In a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Raio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE planned to extend bigger opportunities to Riott.

“They tried to push Ruby Riott as a title contender. The way they said it, it’s pretty clear whoever winds up as champion, they’re trying to get Ruby Riott up at that level,” he said.

Reports have Riott suffering from a sprained MCL. Depending on the severity this could cost her several weeks. Right now her status for SummerSlam is best considered questionable

However, barring something unforeseen Riott will be back in time for the October 28 Evolution pay-per-view. WWE announced on Raw last week that they’d lost their first ever all women’s event. Here’s there’s statement