WWE Confirms Injury to Ruby Riott

The Riot Squad may be leaderless for the foreseeable future—Ruby Riott is hurt.
WWE.com released a statement on the injury:
Ruby Riott sustained an injury to her left knee at a WWE Live Event over the weekend, WWE.com can confirm.
An MRI to determine the extent of the damage was scheduled for earlier today.
#RiottSquad leader @RubyRiottWWE sustained an injury to her left knee at a @WWE Live Event over the weekend. An MRI to determine the extent of the damage was scheduled for earlier today,” tweeted WWE.
While no injury comes at a good time, Riott’s setback, even if minimal, may have interrupted an opportunity. The 27-year was in the middle of post-WrestleMania hot streak, with her loudest moment came at a May Gauntlet Match. Even though she lost to Sasha Banks, Riott left the match elevated. But that was hardly a coincidence.
In a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Raio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE planned to extend bigger opportunities to Riott.
“They tried to push Ruby Riott as a title contender. The way they said it, it’s pretty clear whoever winds up as champion, they’re trying to get Ruby Riott up at that level,” he said.
Reports have Riott suffering from a sprained MCL. Depending on the severity this could cost her several weeks. Right now her status for SummerSlam is best considered questionable
However, barring something unforeseen Riott will be back in time for the October 28 Evolution pay-per-view. WWE announced on Raw last week that they’d lost their first ever all women’s event. Here’s there’s statement
On Monday Night Raw, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced the formation of WWE Evolution, a groundbreaking all-women’s exclusive pay-per-view event that will take place on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. ET from NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York.
The event will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view around the world, featuring Women’s Championship Matches from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown LIVE, NXT and NXT UK, as well as the finals of the all-women’s tournament, Mae Young Classic 2018
Every woman on the roster will be on hand, including Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Carmella, Nia Jax and Asuka, as well as WWE Hall of Famers and Legends Trish Stratus, Lita and many more