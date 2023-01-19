Does Sami Zayn Want the WWE Championship?

Sami Zayn has been connected to The Bloodline for the better part of a year, putting him in the orbit of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The relationship between "The Honorary Uce" and "The Tribal Chief" has seemingly strained in recent weeks, with Reigns accusing Zayn of wanting his position as "Head of the Table" following their tag team loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena late last year. Zayn swears that he doesn't, but he was asked how he felt about finally winning the WWE Championship in a recent interview with The Detroit News.

"When you get this close and you're in the in the periphery of the WWE title, it makes you think, well, I'm already here, maybe winning it's not totally unrealistic," Zayn said. "That would for sure be like a cherry on top of everything else. If it happens, awesome. If it doesn't happen, it still would have all been awesome. I mean really, since I can't even tell you how early into my career, probably three years in, I remember thinking, 'well, this is it, it can't get better than this.' And then somehow each year, it just kept getting bigger and bigger," Zayn says. "You would think I would learn at this point to stop saying it, but I am also content with everything I've done. I don't want to be the type of person who feels like, oh, there's a void unless I get this next thing, and if I don't accomplish this, I'm a failure or my career was a failure. Whatever happens, I'm good. It could end tomorrow, and knock on wood, I really hope it doesn't, but I would feel very complete and very satisfied with everything I've ever done. At this point, everything's gravy."

While Zayn successfully captured the NXT Championship during his run with WWE's developmental brand, it took quite a long time for him to find the same success in WWE. It would take him another five years to win a title after dropping the NT Championship to Kevin Owens but has since won the Intercontinental Championship three times.

Previous reports have stated Zayn will challenge Reigns for his Undisputed title at the Elimination Chamber event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada — Zayn's hometown.