Saraya Hypes Up In-Ring Return at AEW Full Gear With Emotional Message

Saraya's long-awaited in-ring return is finally on the horizon, as during tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite Saraya confronted Britt Baker and officially announced she had been 100% cleared to wrestle again. She also revealed that she would be facing Baker in her first match back in action at Full Gear, but not before delivering an emotional promo that covered so much of what's happened in her life along the way to this point. After the episode Saraya also took to social media to share a personal message to the fans who have been along for the ride, writing "Never thought I would see this day again. Thank you all. I'm a wrestler". You can find the post below, and you can find where Saraya revealed the document that shows she's cleared below as well.

After Saraya revealed she would be wrestling again, Baker delivered a fiery promo that talked about how AEW is her house, and that Saraya was just looking to take what isn't hers. She also went after Saraya's former WWE superstar status and then told her she wasn't available for walk-ins, and that's when Saraya delivered the best promo of her time in AEW thus far.

Never thought I would see this day again. Thank you all. Im a wrestler 🥹 — SARAYA (@Saraya) November 10, 2022

"You know I think it's really cute that you put yourself on a pedestal, considering you got handed your position by Tony Khan. You got fed a bunch of QT's trainees, and you've only been in front of the camera for 3 years sweetheart," Saraya said. "I've been in this business for 30, 17 years professionally. You don't know what it takes to be a superstar. You don't even know what it takes to be a star."

"I traveled up and down the UK and all over Europe for free because I love this business. I got hit by a car and wrestled the same day because I love this business. I handed out wrestler resumes to promoters and got turned down for the sheer fact that I was female. You have no idea what it takes to make it because I was starting revolutions before they were a trend, and before wrestling was even a twinkle in your eye," Saraya said.

After an emotional outpour from @Saraya, the challenge has been made! @Saraya will make her #AEW in-ring debut against Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D at #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Saturday November 19!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UJZ5jcCQi6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2022

"I've done Madison Square Garden, I've done the O2. I've done the Tokyo Dome, and now I'm in front of an ungrateful b****. You don't know what it takes Britt. I've been publicly humiliated in front of millions of people. I battled my drug addiction publicly. I've given my career and my neck for this business," Saraya said. "You don't have a clue what it takes to make it, but here you go Britt. Here's another opportunity handed to you on a silver platter. This is going to be my comeback story, and this is going to be the biggest match of your career. It's going to be you versus me at Full Gear."

