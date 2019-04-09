Sasha Banks Backs out of ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Appearance, Show’s Staff Furious

Sasha Banks took to social media on Monday with a rather concerning message. Fans were unsure if the message had anything to do with Banks’ current role in the WWE or something in her personal life, but they started to worry when she announced on Tuesday morning that she had to cancel an appearance on that day’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

“Due to personal reasons, I had to pull out of my appearance today on [Wendy Williams],” Banks wrote. “Sorry to everyone who was looking forward to it. Hopefully the opportunity will be there again later.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Due to personal reasons, I had to pull out of my appearance today on @WendyWilliams . Sorry to everyone who was looking forward to it. Hopefully the opportunity will be there again later. #IfYouOnlyKnew — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 9, 2019

But while fans offered her well wishes, the staff over at the show reportedly wasn’t so forgiving.

“She won’t be booked again,” an insider told Page Six on Tuesday afternoon. “She didn’t give a real reason for canceling, and she did it only hours before the show tapes, so production was left scrambling to fill her spot. Wendy ended up doing an extra segment of Hot Topics instead.”

Banks and Bayley dropped the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on Sunday night at WrestleMania 35 in a four-way tag match. Billie Kay picked up the win after tagging herself in by hitting Beth Phoenix right before the WWE Hall of Famer hit a top rope Glam Slam on Bayley. She tossed Phoenix out of the ring and covered Bayley for the win.

“There is something about the way life happens today that makes it hard to look ahead,” Banks wrote in her original social media post. “There are things that make it difficult to laugh; difficult to live the way you want. There are things that make it almost impossible to trust where you are, or to believe in where you want to be. You look around and life is happening way too fast. Sometimes it feels like the moments are gone. Everything happens all at once and right away. We’re marching towards a destiny we cannot understand, towards the kingdom of convenient. Then one day you look up and you can’t find the meaning. Your crisis of purpose and passion is acting up, but they tell you that that’s suppose to be normal. Well… I don’t want normal, I want magic; cause that’s the place that feels like home to me. That’s the place where I remember what dreams look like, where meaning is effortless, and purpose is simple. That’s the place where love still matters. I want that feeling of coming home again. I want to feel like myself…. I want that magic”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!