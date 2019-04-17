Here’s When WWE Reportedly Expects Sasha Banks to Be Back on Television

There’s been quite a bit of drama surrounding Sasha Banks in recent weeks. After posting some concerning comments to Twitter the day after WrestleMania and suddenly dropping out of an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, reports started popping up that the former Women’s Champion was upset with how the WWE’s creative team was using her. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that both Bayley and Banks were visibly upset after dropping the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, while the Wrestling Observer reported that Banks threatened to quit the company during WrestleMania weekend.

Most of the frustration comes from Banks reportedly being under the impression that she and Bayley would have a long run as the Women’s Tag Team Champions in order the build up the prestige of the new championships. Their reign with the titles wound up lasting 49 days.

Banks has not appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania, and WWE has turned her absence into a storyline by having Bayley move to SmackDown Live and announce that she is back to being a single’s wrestler. Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer said that Banks is also reportedly upset that WWE broke up The Boss ‘n’ Hug connection.

However all this alleged frustration and speculation may amount to nothing, as John Pollock of POST Wrestling reported on Tuesday night that WWE officials are confident Banks will be back by the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

“Within WWE, they are hopeful Sasha Banks will be returning after being given time off,” Pollock wrote. “I was told by one person that they hope to have her on the next pay-per-view, but nothing is set in stone regarding her status.”

Since joining the WWE in 2012 Banks has gone on to be one of the most decorated members of the Women’s roster, winning the NXT Women’s Championship, the WWE Women’s tag titles and the Raw Women’s Championship on four occasions. Her last reign with the Raw title came in August 2017 when she defeated Alexa Bliss for the strap at SummerSlam, only to lose it back to Bliss eight days later.

