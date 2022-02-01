Sean Waltman, better known as WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac, announced back in late 2020 that he would be looking into one last run as an active pro wrestler after being cured of Hepatitis C and successfully undergoing knee surgery. He explained at the time on X-Pac 1,2,360, “I had hepatitis C for a long time. I tested positive for it when I came back to TNA. After that, I couldn’t get cleared in certain states with athletic commissions, so TNA and WWE couldn’t really have me in matches. I would just do little matches, nothing serious, no blood or anything. Now I’m cured, everyone. Just this year. I hadn’t mentioned it publicly. It cost $100,000 for treatment. It’s $1,000 a pill, one pill every day. I feel great. Some people are going, ‘How come he never came back?’ That’s the reason.

“Now, that’s clear. I’m going to get my knee fixed, I’ve had a torn ACL since the turn of this decade, like 2008 or something. I’m going to get that fixed and sometime next year, I’ll put myself on the market, have a few more matches,” he continued. “Everyone thinks they have one more run left in them. Anywhere I run, it’d have to be a sprint… I could [do a regular schedule], I don’t know if I want to. I’ve probably got half a dozen good, hard matches in me. When I tore my ACL, I’ve had some really good matches, even with that. I just want to get it fixed, it’s not that I can’t have matches with it. If I’m going to do a last run, I want that to be [fixed].”

*BREAKING*



Just Signed for GCW's return to LA on 2/25:



He's BACK!…



XPAC & JOEY JANELA

vs

MATT CARDONA & BRIAN MYERS



Plus:

Dr Wagner vs Homicide

Blake Christian vs Nick Wayne

Atticus vs Blackwood



Get Tix:https://t.co/QEtKtpxtIE



Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!

Fri, Feb 25 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/aL1aCnGRPK — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 1, 2022

Waltman made a surprise appearance at The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view earlier this month to save Joey Janela from an attack by Matt Cardona and Brian Meyers. Game Changer Wrestling announced on Monday that Waltman would be teaming with Janela to face Cardona and Meyers at the Welcome to Heartbreak event on Feb. 25.

Cardona was thrilled by the news, tweeting out, “Let’s f—ing go!” In recent social media and YouTube videos he has blasted Waltman for interfering in his match with Janela as it ruined plans he, Meyers, Chelsea Green and Hornswoggle had been making for months.