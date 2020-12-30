Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman Teases Wrestling Comeback After Being Cured of Hepatitis C

✖

Though he's been active on the independent wrestling scene for years, Sean Waltman (better known as X-Pac) hasn't wrestled for a major wrestling promotion since his brief run with Impact Wresting back in 2010. He firmly stated last year that he had no intentions of wrestling again, but on the latest episode of X-Pac 1-2-360 the WWE Hall of Famer said he's making preparations for one final run now that he is cured of Hepatitis C.

“I had hepatitis C for a long time," Waltman said (h/t Cageside Seats). "I tested positive for it when I came back to TNA. After that, I couldn’t get cleared in certain states with athletic commissions, so TNA and WWE couldn’t really have me in matches. I would just do little matches, nothing serious, no blood or anything. Now I’m cured, everyone. Just this year. I hadn’t mentioned it publicly. It cost $100,000 for treatment. It’s $1,000 a pill, one pill every day. I feel great. Some people are going, ‘How come he never came back?’ That’s the reason.

“Now, that’s clear. I’m going to get my knee fixed, I’ve had a torn ACL since the turn of this decade, like 2008 or something. I’m going to get that fixed and sometime next year, I’ll put myself on the market, have a few more matches," he continued. "Everyone thinks they have one more run left in them. Anywhere I run, it’d have to be a sprint... I could [do a regular schedule], I don’t know if I want to. I’ve probably got half a dozen good, hard matches in me. When I tore my ACL, I’ve had some really good matches, even with that. I just want to get it fixed, it’s not that I can’t have matches with it. If I’m going to do a last run, I want that to be [fixed].”

Trying out for WWF as The Lightning Kid in 1993, Waltman worked his first stint with WWE from 93-96, jumped ship to WCW from 96-98 then returned to WWE from 1998-2002 as a member of D-Generation X. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of DX, and is scheduled to be apart of the next induction class as one of the key members of the New World Order.