Seth Rollins Discusses How WWE Nearly Botched Becky Lynch’s Hot Streak

Becky Lynch’s status as WWE’s top anti-hero is unquestionable at this point. But only a few weeks ago, it seemed like WWE’s creative team had no idea what to do with the red-hot Lynch. And that confusion caught Seth Rollins‘ attention.

During a stop on The Show on Rock 105.3, Rollins admitted that WWE’s writing team can miss some of the finer points of professional wrestling. In terms of Lynch, despite her “heel turn”, she was more beloved than ever, and WWE was a little tardy to that recognition.

“One thing that we as a company miss sometimes are these storytelling points. It goes over the heads of our writers sometimes, it’s just what the story is,” said Rollins. “Becky’s story is super relatable. When she talks about being in Charlotte Flair’s shadow, that’s a real story that people see and relate to. It took some time for our team to catch on to what was really going on. We have this weird enmeshment of reality and storytelling that no other entertainment industry has. It’s hard to figure that out sometimes. We’ve got it now. Becky is straight fire. She’s the Man.”

Lynch rise has been the rare example of art imitating life. Before her SummerSlam heel turn, most of the WWE Universe felt like Lynch was underused, if not neglected. So when she “snapped” on Flair, many fans felt like it was justifiable if not worthy of celebration. In the weeks that followed, Lynch was booked as a villain, as her actions were cowardly and her promos were directed to run down WWE’s audience. But no matter how nasty she was, fans refused to boo Lynch. It took a little more time, but WWE eventually made the choice to lean into Lynch’s positive reaction now her character feels like an homage to Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Rollins critique of WWE was certainly more understanding than any complaint you’d see on Twitter, but it’s interesting to see a WWE Superstar comment on a peer’s situation. After all, Rollins can relate to having to fight against fan expectations. After returning from his knee injury in 2016, Rollins seemed destined for a massive return as a hero. However, despite the crowd clamoring to love him, Rollins and WWE went against the grain and kept him a bad guy. Considering they’d turn his face a year later, but with far less momentum, it’ clear WWE swung at miss at that opportunity. And seeing Lynch being handled in a similar way, Rollins could certainly empathize.